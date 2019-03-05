Polokwane City coach sweats on injuries for tough trip to Bethlehem

Both inspirational skipper Jabu Maluleke and hard-working midfielder Sammy Seabi could be missing for Polokwane City’s trip to Free State Stars as they struggle with small injuries.

Coach Jozef Vukusic has said that he does not want to subject the pair to an unnecessary trip.

He will make a final decision on their availability before City leave on a seven-hour bus journey to Bethlehem to take on Stars on Wednesday night.

“It is a tough trip there. Seven hours there‚ seven hours back‚” said Vukusic.

“If you take players there‚ even if only for the bench‚ like Jabu or Seabi‚ you kill them. Firstly‚ they are out of training for three games and secondly they come back tired if they don’t play.