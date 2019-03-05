'It's impossible' - Spurs boss fumes over Dortmund's 'unfair' advantage

Mauricio Pochettino has appealed to the FA and Premier League to help English clubs in the Champions League after complaining about Tottenham Hotspur's limited recuperation time before facing Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs play Dortmund away in Germany on Tuesday in their last 16, return leg after thumping the Germans 3-0 in the first leg at Wembley.

However, Pochettino, 47, is far from happy with having a day less to prepare for the last 16 tie at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Spurs had a bruising 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal in Saturday's North London derby, while Dortmund lost 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday night in the Bundesliga.

"They played Friday, we played Saturday," said Spurs coach Pochettino.

"It's not fair to play with a massive disadvantage.

"We need help from the FA and the Premier League - for us it's impossible.

"We played (a Premier League game) on a Sunday before the first leg, which was on a Wednesday, when Dortmund played Saturday.

"Now we played Saturday, Dortmund played Friday.