Clinton Larsen says playing Black Leopards away will be tough

Chilli Boys coach adds players will need to be at their best

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen says it will be tough taking on Black Leopards in front of an intimidating crowd in an Absa Premiership fixture in Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday. He said his players will have to be at their best on the day in order to get a result against an “ever-improving Leopards team”.

