Bloem Celtic could have surprises in store for Orlando Pirates

Bloemfontein Celtic are likely to ring the changes to their line-up to take on Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night even after a stoic performance against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

Usually after a showing like that on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld‚ the temptation would be to stick with the same team that started in the spirited goalless draw against Sundowns.

But coach Lehlohonolo Seema says the game took plenty out of his players and he is not sure all will have recovered in time to take on the Buccaneers in their Absa Premiership matchup at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

“The tank looks very empty‚” Seema said after Celtic defended heroically on Saturday to take a point off Sundowns.