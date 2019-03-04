To prove that he is worthy has always been asked of Schalk Brits.

Those requests have fallen on deaf ears. His inspiration comes from a much different source.

The Bulls hooker played a starring role in the team’s 30-12 Super Rugby victory over the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend.

It came as a timely reminder for a player‚ who was perhaps controversially‚ talked out of retirement to join the Bok group last year.

He didn’t see much action and wasn’t affiliated to a local team‚ which led to questions about the 37-year-old’s worth to the Bok cause.

He insists he’s got nothing to prove.

“Actually‚ I don’t want to show anything‚” he said after the Bulls’ win.