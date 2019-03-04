Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said he would rather not play at home right now.

Hunt was understandably unimpressed after Wits squandered a 2-0 lead at the break at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night to lose 3-2 against Cape Town City‚ which also saw the 2016-17 champions concede second place in the Absa Premiership to Orlando Pirates.

This in a week where they had also lost the top spot they had held from before Christmas to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Wits' home form has been miserable. In 10 matches on the road they have lost just once‚ winning six times and drawing three.

At Bidvest Stadium the Clever Boys have failed their exam‚ losing a whopping five times‚ winning five and drawing two from 12 games.