'We don't want to play at home' -unhappy Wits coach Gavin Hunt
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said he would rather not play at home right now.
Hunt was understandably unimpressed after Wits squandered a 2-0 lead at the break at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night to lose 3-2 against Cape Town City‚ which also saw the 2016-17 champions concede second place in the Absa Premiership to Orlando Pirates.
This in a week where they had also lost the top spot they had held from before Christmas to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Wits' home form has been miserable. In 10 matches on the road they have lost just once‚ winning six times and drawing three.
At Bidvest Stadium the Clever Boys have failed their exam‚ losing a whopping five times‚ winning five and drawing two from 12 games.
"Ja look‚ right now I don't want to play any home games. We don't want to play at home‚" Hunt grumbled.
"I mean‚ we can't win at home. I mean‚ in the first round we beat all these teams - we beat City away‚ Pirates away. And then we haven't done it in the second round.
"When we really were in the pound seats to beat all these teams at home‚ we haven't done that."
The defeat against City might have stung a little less given that leaders Sundowns were held on Saturday to a goalless draw by Bloemfontein Celtic in Pretoria‚ and given that no team at the top has been overly consistent as fortunes in the title race have swung.
City themselves were coming off a 3-2 midweek defeat against Sundowns.
Pirates‚ after a six-game winless streak in all competitions‚ have won two in a row‚ snatching second spot in the league with Saturday night's 1-0 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban.
All of which has resulted in a four-way race where City‚ Sundowns‚ Pirates and Wits are all in the chase.
Hunt‚ though‚ was more concerned at a chance spurned to retake the lead.
"It is bad. Because it was a great opportunity to jump a little bit‚ and give us a little bit of space. Now ... you know‚" he lamented.
"But I still think anybody can win this thing. Because the teams are so inconsistent. It's crazy at the moment how bad it is.
"It's absolutely crazy where the league is. Everybody's in there.
"And it's only because everybody's come back to us because of our own doing.
"Not because they've been much better than us. But just because I think we've gone backwards.
"We were five points clear‚ and comfortable. And this is what's happened."
Wits do go back on the road again now‚ meeting AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Umlazi on Saturday.