United States thump Samoa to lift Las Vegas Sevens trophy

The United States steamrolled Samoa 27-0 in the Cup final to win the Las Vegas Sevens Sunday, seizing the World Rugby Sevens Series lead ahead of their semi-final victims New Zealand.

Tied with New Zealand atop the standings coming into the week, the Eagles beat the Kiwis 24-19 in the semi-finals to reach their fifth final in five events so far this season -- then finally broke through for a win to launch ecstatic scenes at Sam Boyd Stadium.

"If we were going to win one of them, the one at home is the one we always wanted," said a beaming US captain Madison Hughes.

Ben Pinkelman scored two tries and there were tries from Matai Leuta, Hughes and Maceo Brown along with a stifling defensive performance from the hosts against Samoa, who beat Argentina 33-19 in the other semi-final to reach their first Cup final since Paris in 2016.

It was a closer affair in the semi-finals, as Carlin Isles scored his third try of the match after the siren to give the United States a 24-19 triumph over the All Blacks Sevens.