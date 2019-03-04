Saturday March 2‚ 2019‚ began like any other day in East London and there was no hint to the mayhem and tragic scenes that would see Siphiwo “Mawawa” Nyobo lose his life in a hail of bullets by sunset.

Nyobo was his usual self when I saw him at North End Stadium on Saturday afternoon and I could not have guessed that he was watching his beloved Tornado FC players for the last time when they faced Birmingham City in an ABC Motsepe League match at the East London venue.

The stadium was packed and Nyobo watched the game alone from a distance‚ leaning against a tree in his trademark manner as he always did when he watched his team play.

But the prominent East London businessman and traditional healer still found the time to smile and engage the many passersby who stopped to greet him.

He stood next to the tree until the game ended and then waited for the members of his technical team (head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng‚ his assistant Vuyisani Mangaliso and team manager Simphiwe Magongo) to conclude their post match responsibilities after Tornado beat Birmingham 4-1.