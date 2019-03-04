Proteas star Imran Tahir ready to retire from ODI cricket

Proteas slow bowler Imran Tahir will call time on his international ODI career after the World Cup in England to make way for younger spinners.

Tahir‚ who together with JP Duminy and Chris Morris were not offered new contracts recently‚ said the decision was the biggest of his life and it came after he reached a mutual agreement with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

“I have always wanted to play at the World Cup and it will be a great achievement for me to do that for this great team‚ but we had a mutual understanding with CSA‚” he said.

“I would have liked to play as long as I could but there is a stage in your life where you have to take a big decision and this is definitely the biggest decision of my life.

"I also think that there are a couple of spinners in the country who deserves the opportunity.