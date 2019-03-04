Pollard puts the boot in for Bulls

Captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked 20 points as the Bulls beat the Lions 30-12 on Saturday – their first Super Rugby victory in Johannesburg since 2012.

Pollard, deputising as skipper for injured lock Lood de Jager, slotted six penalties and a conversion from eight shots at goal.

It took his season tally to 52 points after three rounds, 17 more than second-placed Hayden Parker from Japanese outfit the Sunwolves.

Pollard kicked the Bulls into the lead on 14 minutes at Ellis Park, they led 14-0 at the half and sealed victory five minutes from time when fullback Warrick Gelant scored a try.

In another South African derby, the Stormers edged the Sharks 16-11 in a dour Durban match in which the home team had two players sin-binned and the visitors one.

Victory in Johannesburg lifted the Bulls three places to fourth, three points behind leaders and defending champions the Crusaders from New Zealand.

The Lions, runners-up in the past three Super Rugby finals, slid to 11th after a second successive loss.

While Eli Snyman starred as a replacement for De Jager, the Lions struggled without injured captain and No 8 Warren Whiteley, who was replaced by hooker Malcolm Marx.

“It was a great team effort,” Pollard said.

“I did not expect to win by such a wide margin given the Lions’ record against us at Ellis Park in recent seasons.

“Everyone contributed and I want to give special praise to Eli.

“He had big shoes to fill as a replacement for Lood and lasted the full 80 minutes.”

Marx led the Lions even though flyhalf Elton Jantjies is the official vice-captain.

“We rarely got out of our half in the first half and when we did, we made mistakes,” he said.

“Obviously, we missed Warren, who is a great captain and leader.”

Duane Vermeulen was the Bulls’ other try-scorer while props Carlu Sadie and Dylan Smith scored a try each for the Lions, with Jantjies converting one.

The Sharks, the only team with a maximum 10 points after two rounds, fell behind after five minutes when full-back Damian Willemse scored an intercept try.

It was a lead which the Cape Town outfit never lost and they built a 13-3 halftime advantage.

A try from centre Lukhanyo Am helped the Sharks close the gap to two points, but Marais closed the scoring with his third penalty 14 minutes from time.