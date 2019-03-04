Sport

Pollard puts the boot in for Bulls

By AFP - 04 March 2019
Handre Pollard of the Vodacom Bulls scores a try during the Super Rugby, #SuperHeroSunday match between DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Handre Pollard of the Vodacom Bulls scores a try during the Super Rugby, #SuperHeroSunday match between DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked 20 points as the Bulls beat the Lions 30-12 on Saturday – their first Super Rugby victory in Johannesburg since 2012.

Pollard, deputising as skipper for injured lock Lood de Jager, slotted six penalties and a conversion from eight shots at goal.

It took his season tally to 52 points after three rounds, 17 more than second-placed Hayden Parker from Japanese outfit the Sunwolves.

Pollard kicked the Bulls into the lead on 14 minutes at Ellis Park, they led 14-0 at the half and sealed victory five minutes from time when fullback Warrick Gelant scored a try.

In another South African derby, the Stormers edged the Sharks 16-11 in a dour Durban match in which the home team had two players sin-binned and the visitors one.

Victory in Johannesburg lifted the Bulls three places to fourth, three points behind leaders and defending champions the Crusaders from New Zealand.

The Lions, runners-up in the past three Super Rugby finals, slid to 11th after a second successive loss.

While Eli Snyman starred as a replacement for De Jager, the Lions struggled without injured captain and No 8 Warren Whiteley, who was replaced by hooker Malcolm Marx.

“It was a great team effort,” Pollard said.

“I did not expect to win by such a wide margin given the Lions’ record against us at Ellis Park in recent seasons.

“Everyone contributed and I want to give special praise to Eli.

“He had big shoes to fill as a replacement for Lood and lasted the full 80 minutes.”

Marx led the Lions even though flyhalf Elton Jantjies is the official vice-captain.

“We rarely got out of our half in the first half and when we did, we made mistakes,” he said.

“Obviously, we missed Warren, who is a great captain and leader.”

Duane Vermeulen was the Bulls’ other try-scorer while props Carlu Sadie and Dylan Smith scored a try each for the Lions, with Jantjies converting one.

The Sharks, the only team with a maximum 10 points after two rounds, fell behind after five minutes when full-back Damian Willemse scored an intercept try.

It was a lead which the Cape Town outfit never lost and they built a 13-3 halftime advantage.

A try from centre Lukhanyo Am helped the Sharks close the gap to two points, but Marais closed the scoring with his third penalty 14 minutes from time.

Latest Videos

Kids who kill - an in-depth look into the murder of Thoriso Themane
Sharif Moodley

Most Read

X