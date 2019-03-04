Pitso Mosimane will continue to keep the referees on their toes
Pitso Mosimane complained for the umpteenth time over match officials and said he would continue to publicly talk about his frustrations for as long as poor refereeing decisions do not show signs of letting up.
The Mamelodi Sundowns coach was not impressed with referee Daniel Bennett’s performance in his team’s goalless Absa Premiership encounter against Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus on Saturday.
Mosimane referred to two incidents where he believes his team got the short end of the stick.
The coach was seen hopping mad in his technical area when referee Bennett showed a yellow card to Celtic defender Mbhazima Rikhotso after a two-footed studs-high challenge on Tiyani Mabunda in the second half that Mosimane is convinced warranted a straight sending off.
We were about to score and he blows (the whistle). It’s okay you have to have budget for those. It’s okay. He knows it‚ if he does his match analysisSundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane
“I think it was a leg-breaking one (tackle) hey…and Daniel is closer there‚” said Mosimane.
While Rikhotso was lucky not to be red carded‚ Mosimane also placed it on record that even if the Celtic defender was sent for an early shower it would not have not necessarily affected the outcome of the match.
“There was another one I was not happy about.
“I don’t know why he (referee Bennett) stopped the match when we were about to shoot‚” Mosimane said of an incident in which Bennett blew the whistle for a foul on Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb just when Themba Zwane was about to shoot with the goal at his mercy.
“We were about to score and he blows (the whistle). It’s okay you have to have budget for those. It’s okay. He knows it‚ if he does his match analysis‚” lamented Mosimane.
However‚ replays showed that in fact Zwane had tripped Tignyemb before dispossessing the keeper of the ball and referee Bennett was correct to blow for the foul.
Mosimane’s comments over match officials have got him in trouble with the league over the years but the Sundowns coach said he would continue to be vocal and “tell it as it is.”
“I’m happy to be wrong but I will talk. There’s nothing wrong in talking I will talk.
“It’s my journey‚ it’s my life‚ it’s my business. I have invested a lot of emotions in all my young days from a youngster to where I am today.
“I must play a nice guy? I must play polite? No.
“I say it the way it its. It’s life‚ its football.
"I spent all my hours and working hard on this thing so I must try and behave like a gentlemen as you guys would always say and never talk about it? No. I talk about it‚” said Mosimane.