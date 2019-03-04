Pitso Mosimane will continue to keep the referees on their toes

Pitso Mosimane complained for the umpteenth time over match officials and said he would continue to publicly talk about his frustrations for as long as poor refereeing decisions do not show signs of letting up.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach was not impressed with referee Daniel Bennett’s performance in his team’s goalless Absa Premiership encounter against Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus on Saturday.

Mosimane referred to two incidents where he believes his team got the short end of the stick.

The coach was seen hopping mad in his technical area when referee Bennett showed a yellow card to Celtic defender Mbhazima Rikhotso after a two-footed studs-high challenge on Tiyani Mabunda in the second half that Mosimane is convinced warranted a straight sending off.