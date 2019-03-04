Banyana Banyana let a late lead and a numerical advantage slip as they lost 2-1 to Czech Republic in their final pool game at the Cyprus Cup on Monday‚ a further dent in their build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France later in the year.

Mamello Makhabane had put Banyana into the lead‚ but despite their opponents being reduced to 10 players before the break‚ could not go on to claim the win.

The Czechs netted twice late on in a strong second-half showing that was played in part in torrential rain‚ with Banyana now managing only a single point from their three games at the tournament.

Coach Desiree Ellis made three changes to the side that were thumped 4-1 by pool favourites North Korea on Friday‚ selecting Andile Dlamini‚ Kholosa Biyana and Amanda Mthandi in the place of Kaylin Swart‚ Nompumelelo Nyandeni and Thembi Kgatlana.