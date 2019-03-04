Enjoyment on menu for Kings
Coach Deon Davids plans strong finish
After being narrowly beaten by Cardiff Blues in their last outing, the Kings now have an away game against Munster on March 23 before matches against the Dragons, Ospreys and the Cheetahs in South Africa.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.