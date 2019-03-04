Clinton Larsen happy with players despite loss to 'Matsatsantsa'
Chippa coach suffers his first defeat after seven match at the helm
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is satisfied with his players' performance despite them losing 1-0 to SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Sunday.
Mxolisi Macuphu’s early goal saw SuperSport end the Chilli Boys six-match unbeaten run. But most importantly, the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side missed out on an opportunity to move from the bottom three of the log.
It was also Larsen's first defeat in charge after being on the helm two months.
Although disappointed with the loss, Larsen is pleased with the fighting spirit his players displayed throughout.
“About five or six weeks ago I said to the team we are going to lose at some point but for me it’s the character we need to show to bounce back after defeat. I think that is what makes a good team,” said the former Golden Arrows mentor.
“The boys tried right through to the final whistle. We threw everything at them. The loss is disappointing but I am proud of the team.
“When I look where we were six weeks ago, we had only collected 12 points from 17 games. We have now collected eight from five. So, it’s a huge improvement from the boys.
We cant perform miracles all the time, we understand we will lose and draw in certain matchesChippa United coach, Clinton Larsen
“We cant perform miracles all the time. We understand we will lose and draw in certain matches but if we continue giving performances like this and fighting for the club we will win more than we lose.”
Chippa are 14th on the log and just above the relegation playoff spot on goal difference and only three points away from automatic demotion. They are level with Free State Stars who are on 20 points.
Speaking the game Larsen said his troops were a little laid back in the first half.
“I thought in the first 20 minutes of the first half we gave them too much space. We agreed before the game that we needed to impose ourselves. It's our home game and home ground we should take the game to them, but it wasn’t the case.
“We were a little bit flat for 20 minutes, but the last 20-25 minutes we really took the game to them and we could have come to the break 2-1 up. We were a little bit unfortunate not to come into the break at least even or into the lead because we had two big chances.
“In saying that, in the second half there was only one team. I warned the team before the game that this team is very experienced, 90 percent of them are 30-plus in age and they are going to use that to their advantage.
“They can see out games like Wits can, if you let them get goals it will be difficult to break them down. That is exactly how it was.
“They sat on that lead and tried to play on the break in the second half, but I thought our passing was a little bit slow. We could have done better in terms of the tempo of our pass. Then they were compacted centrally, we should have gone wide and got more balls behind them which we did not do. So that was the disappointing part.”