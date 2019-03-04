Clinton Larsen happy with players despite loss to 'Matsatsantsa'

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is satisfied with his players' performance despite them losing 1-0 to SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Sunday.

Mxolisi Macuphu’s early goal saw SuperSport end the Chilli Boys six-match unbeaten run. But most importantly, the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side missed out on an opportunity to move from the bottom three of the log.

It was also Larsen's first defeat in charge after being on the helm two months.

Although disappointed with the loss, Larsen is pleased with the fighting spirit his players displayed throughout.

“About five or six weeks ago I said to the team we are going to lose at some point but for me it’s the character we need to show to bounce back after defeat. I think that is what makes a good team,” said the former Golden Arrows mentor.

“The boys tried right through to the final whistle. We threw everything at them. The loss is disappointing but I am proud of the team.

“When I look where we were six weeks ago, we had only collected 12 points from 17 games. We have now collected eight from five. So, it’s a huge improvement from the boys.