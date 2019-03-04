Blitzboks in danger of missing automatic Olympic qualification

The Blitzboks are in danger of missing out on automatic Olympic qualification after a dismal weekend at the Las Vegas Sevens saw them slip to fifth on the standings.

South Africa recorded their worst World Series result of the season – and their worst display since Glasgow in 2014 – by finishing joint-seventh with Australia.

As a result they only earned 10 log points and now have 67 points after five rounds.

That leaves them in fifth behind England who have 68 points while the USA are surging ahead in the title race on 98 points after winning in Vegas.

It was the US’s fifth straight final of the season‚ but their first win of the campaign as they thrashed Samoa 27-0 in front of a boisterous home crowd at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Earlier the USA beat New Zealand 24-19 in the semi-finals to set them on the way to retaining their Las Vegas title.