Byes are always an issue in Super Rugby as they often seem to come at the wrong time for most teams‚ and for the Stormers that is certainly the case this week.

The Stormers head into a bye week after two wins and growing momentum.

It’s the type of disruption that could send their season back off track at a time they need to play.

After being thrashed 40-3 by the Bulls at Loftus in round one‚ the Stormers bounced back with two tight wins.

Beating the Lions 19-17 in an ugly arm-wrestle at Newlands‚ which needed an 85th try for victory‚ they slugged their way to a 16-11 win over the Sharks in Durban last Saturday.

The latter was the Stormers’ first away win since 2017 and both matches have been as unsightly as a car park brawl. But a win is a win and suddenly the Stormers have confidence‚ hope and momentum.