Orlando Pirates stun Golden Arrows to move into second spot

Luvuyo Memela appears to be the piece of the puzzle that Orlando Pirates dearly missed in the better part of this season.

With Memela starting his second match after a lengthy lay-off due to a knee injury, the Buccaneers moved to second-placed on the Absa Premiership table after winning their second successive league game 1-0 away to Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on the west side of Durban on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers victory was made more sweeter by the other results by the other title chasers going their way.

Pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns had floundered earlier in the day with their 0-0 draw at home to Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits suffered a shock 2-3 home defeat to Cape Town City, gifting Bucs a greater opportunity to fight for their first league title 2011-12 season.

Justin Shonga’s fifth goal of the season helped Pirates to keep their hopes alive with eight games to go for them.

Sundowns still have an advantage of a one game in hand but this will pale into nothing if they fail to collect full points against City in Cape Town on Tuesday, the day Pirates might climb to the top of the log for if they beat Celtic at home.