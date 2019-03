Chippa United will have a chance to leave their fans in East London all smiles when they welcome SuperSport United in their last Absa Premiership fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.

The last time the Chilli Boys visited the NU2 venue they were beaten 1-0 by Bloemfontein Celtic, but since then they have picked up a lot of points thanks to former Golden Arrows mentor Clinton Larsen.

But the Chilli Boys are still lingering in the relegation zone as they have only nine league games to play before the season concludes. Larsen said he was looking forward to going to the NU2 venue.

And Chippa chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzizi said they had always enjoyed a full house at Sisa Dukashe and they wanted to give their fans a good time.

The Chilli Boys will be without instrumental midfielder Andile Mbenyane due to suspension, but prolific skipper Mark Mayambela has served his suspension and he might return.

The game kicks off on Sunday at 3.30pm.