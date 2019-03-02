Stormers edge Sharks to collect first away win in more than a year

The Stormers somehow found a way to collect a second consecutive Super Rugby win when they edged the Sharks 16-11 in an unedifying clash at Kings Park.

At best, this game, like most South African derbies, was about the result and less about how the four points was accrued.

However, it's the kind of rugby match that convinces fans to stay away from stadiums and save their hard-earned rands for something more worthwhile.

The Stormers showed incremental signs of improvement but they aided and abetted this unsightly spectacle.

The Sharks were equally terrible in gifting the Stormers their first away win in more than two years.

The Sharks gifted the Stormers an easy try when Andre Esterhuizen's errant pass was swallowed by Damian Willemse, who sauntered in for an easy fifth-minute intercept try.

That was the only highlight of what was soulless first half that not only lacked remarkable plays, but contained two yellow cards.

Lukhanyo Am (21) and Akker van der Merwe (38) where the players who spent time in the naughty corner for offside and ruck infringements.