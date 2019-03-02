Riyad Mahrez lifts Manchester City back to Premier League summit

Manchester City struck the latest blow in the Premier League title race as they moved above Liverpool to the top of the table after Riyad Mahrez secured a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.

City climbed two points clear of Liverpool, increasing the pressure on their title rivals before Jurgen Klopp's side face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

After the single-goal victory against West Ham in midweek, City manager Guardiola could again be satisfied with the way his side stuck to their task to deliver the result they needed at Dean Court.

And the way Guardiola celebrated this vital three points with his players on the pitch after the final whistle spoke volumes.

Mahrez's contribution was also timely after the Algeria winger had been widely criticised for his display against West Ham, when he was withdrawn after just 55 minutes following his first league start since December 30.

There have already been suggestions the 28-year-old might move on just 12 months after his £60-million ($79.26 million) arrival from Leicester, but his second-half winner will undoubtedly lift his confidence ahead of the remaining weeks of the season.

City's victory came at the cost of an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who was withdrawn after appearing to pick up a hamstring immediately before half-time.