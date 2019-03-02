After the match where the Brazilians moved to the top of the standings‚ Downs coach Mosimane and City counterpart McCarthy conceded that Kwinda was inexperienced at this level‚ but did not want to excuse what they perceived as a poor performance.

“He got all the decisions wrong‚ it was unbelievable‚” Mosimane said.

“Sometimes when you speak after you have lost a game it sounds like it is an excuse‚ but I will speak if he didn’t do well and he didn’t do well tonight.

“The first minute was [should have been] a yellow and he went to speak with the player.

“Sometimes in South Africa‚ when there is a bookable offence in the early stages‚ they [referees] like to talk with the players and I don’t like that because a yellow is a yellow irrespective of what time it is.

“Normally‚ he does better than this but he had a day off and I was speaking to his brother [the fourth official] on the side and he just kept on laughing because he is supporting him. I hope he goes back and watches this game to do some analysis.”

McCarthy said he is worried that the refereeing standards in the PSL keep on dropping and said something must be done urgently to address the issue.

“There were a couple of decisions that the referee got very wrong on the night and it also seems to me that standards keeps on dropping every week‚ and they go unpunished‚” City’s coach said.

City equalised through a penalty that was converted by Riyaad Norodien immediately after the restart. Mosimane said that was one of the few decisions that Kwinda got right on the night.

“We have been too generous recently with our mistakes. For the penalty I saw a hand raised by Tebogo Langerman but I am not sure if it was a hand-ball. Probably it was a hand ball‚” the coach said.

“I am not complaining about the hand-ball and the foul we gave away at the end because I think Andile Jali could have gone to the ball but instead he went to the guy.

“It was fair that he gave the foul against us and he was right on that occasion. He also should have booked Phakamani Mahlambi for diving but he did not book him.”

Sundowns meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm)‚ while City have remained in Gauteng for another tough fixture against second-placed Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium (kickoff 8.15pm).