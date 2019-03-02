Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park in five-goal thriller

They were not at their very best in their 3-2 win over Highlands Park but Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will no doubt accept a good and effective win like this where they bagged all the three points at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi went into this clash on a run of three league matches without a win following defeat to Cape Town City and draws with Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City but they gave a performance that moved them from seventh to fifth place on the standings with 32 points.

Looking at the bigger picture, they trailed Saturday afternoon’s log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points with one more game and their hopes of winning the league remain far-fetched.

They will have to be careful of a dangerous banana skin in the form of relegation haunted Maritzburg United whom they host in their next match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

For the beaten Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama, conceding three goals is always a sign of defensive problems and they will have to improve when they welcome unpredictable Baroka in Makhulong this weekend.