For Anrich Nortje‚ a national team bow is a case of a debut delayed‚ not a debut denied.

When Nortje was steaming in at full pace for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League towards the end of last year‚ it was a case of when‚ not if he was going to make his international debut.

An ankle injury put paid to that opportunity temporarily but he’s been in Ottis Gibson’s sights.

After taking eight wickets in three matches‚ Nortje was the talk of the MSL town but the 25-year-old Warriors fast bowler said his injury needed attention‚ but the wait has paid off.

“The injury I had was a niggle that came from a long way back. It got worse during the Mzansi Super League and I was disappointed to have pulled out so early in that tournament.

“I wanted to play for the full duration of the tournament but getting the operation done was for the best. I’m here now and I’ve got an opportunity to play and if I tried to push through‚ this wouldn’t have happened‚” Nortje said.