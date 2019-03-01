Warriors post 309 as rising star Qeshile strokes maiden century

A brilliant century by former Hudson Park star Sinethemba Qeshile saw the Warriors score a commanding 309/9 at the end of their 50 overs in their Momentum One Day Cup match against the Lions at Buffalo Park on Friday afternoon.

Qeshile, 19, finished on a fantastic unbeaten 121 off 105 balls, his maiden list A century, and he received a standing ovation from the small East London crowd that witnessed the wonderful innings at his home ground.

After winning the toss and electing to bat the Warriors found themselves in trouble on 63/4 in the 16th over when Qeshile joined Colin Ackermann at the crease.

They then embarked on an impressive 160-run partnership that took them past the 200 mark before Ackermann was superbly caught by Temba Bavuma for 78.

Qeshile then received a reprieve from Bavuma when he was dropped on 79 and took his lifeline to reach his first professional century.

His 121 featured 13 boundaries and three sixes, and he played some extremely classy shots around the ground.

Lesiba Ngoepe's 29 at the top of the order was the third best score, while small cameos of 16 and 19 from Onke Nyaku and Andrew Birch at the back end helped the Warriors get past the 300 run mark.

DispatchLIVE will have updates as the match progresses as well as a full match report later tonight.