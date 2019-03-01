Tinkler's Maritzburg charges faced with ‘must win’ situation

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has called their Premiership match against their KwaZulu-Natal rivals AmaZulu a “must win” as the bottom-placed Natal Midlands club continue to fight for precious points in order to survive the axe.

Tinkler’s team will host Usuthu at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night in a game that will take Maritzburg’s point tally to 17 and two behind 15th placed Free State Stars if they win.

“AmaZulu have shown to be a threat this season and we have to be at our best irrespective of who they field‚” said Tinkler whose team will play without defender Rushine de Reuck who was shown a red card in their ill-tempered match away to Cape Town City at the weekend.

“The game that I’m worried about is this (AmaZulu)‚ without any shadow of doubt it is this one. AmaZulu game is a must win.”

Maritzburg are scheduled to play against Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns after their game against Usuthu‚ but Tinkler insisted those two games are better to plan for than against their Durban neighbours.