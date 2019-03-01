Rebels topple Highlanders as Hurricanes blow away Brumbies

The Rebels scored their first win over the Highlanders since 2013 Friday, while All Black centre Ngani Laumape scored a hat-trick of tries as Hurricanes demolished Brumbies.

On a hot evening, with the temperatures topping 32 Celsius when the game kicked off, the Rebels upset the Highlanders 24-19, with the visitors denied a try on review with 90 seconds remaining.

In Palmerston North, Laumape ran riot as the Hurricanes scored six tries to two in their 43-13 win, with skipper Dane Coles contributing a brace.

All Black pivot Beauden Barrett also made an eye-catching first appearance for the season, kicking six of seven chances.

The Rebels, who beat the Brumbies in their opening match before a bye last weekend, look a different team this season with Quade Cooper recruited from the Reds to resume a dynamic halves partnership with fellow Wallaby Will Genia.

It was their first win in six years against the Highlanders, who were handicapped by star All Blacks Luke Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Ben Smith being rested in a World Cup year.

"We just took the foot off the throat a bit in the second half," said Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty.

"In the first half we weathered a storm and really got on top of them. It wasn't perfect, but I'm pretty happy with the way the boys played."