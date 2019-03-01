Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur face crucial derby showdowns

London - As the Premier League title race gathers pace and the fight for top-four places heats up, two of English football’s biggest derbies will play a key role in the mounting drama.

At the top, leaders Liverpool, one point ahead of Manchester City going into this weekend, make the short journey across Stanley Park to face Merseyside rivals Everton.

Third-placed Tottenham, slumping after successive defeats, have to focus on maintaining their top-four berth when Arsenal arrive at Wembley for the north London derby.

Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool never lost belief in their ability to blow away opponents after reigniting their title bid ahead of their clash at Everton.

Questions were asked about Liverpool’s spluttering attack after four draws in five matches, including goalless stalemates with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, with suggestions they were cracking under the pressure of challenging for their first English crown since 1990.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side silenced the doubters with their biggest win in almost 12 months as Watford were demolished 5-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool remain one point clear of second-placed Manchester City and Reds midfielder Wijnaldum warned their rivals to expect more of the same.

“To be fair, I always have that feeling that it will click. The belief is always there. We just have to make sure that it does click,” he said.