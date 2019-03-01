Imran Tahir‚ South Africa’s likely first-choice spinner at the coming World Cup‚ has not had his contract renewed.

Neither have JP Duminy‚ another World Cup probable‚ nor Chris Morris‚ at least a possible‚ kept their jobs.

AB de Villiers‚ who retired from international cricket in May last year‚ was also not among the contracted men’s players announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday.

Tahir turns 40 on March 27 and is probably near the end of even his lengthy career‚ while Duminy and Morris have‚ for reasons of form and fitness‚ been involved in only 10 and four of the 33 games South Africa have played since CSA previously announced contracts‚ in March last year.