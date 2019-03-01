Barcelona eye double triumph over Real Madrid

Madrid - After knocking Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey, Barcelona now have the opportunity to send their rivals packing in the title race too.

Barca’s 3-0 victory on Wednesday means Barca will return to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday with a spring in their step, even if Madrid were the better side and had the better opportunities until the chaotic final 30 minutes, when a Luis Suarez double and Raphael Varane own goal gave victory to the Catalans.

“They had more chances in the first half, it’s true,” said Gerard Pique. “But in the second we knew how to get at them. They left more space and in 10 to 15 minutes we scored three goals.”

A repeat this weekend in La Liga would leave Santiago Solari’s side 12 points adrift of Barcelona, who would effectively have an extra point’s advantage given their superior head-to-head record. That would be a gargantuan gap to make up with 12 games left.

Atletico Madrid are closer, seven points back, and they still have to play Barca in April, albeit at the Camp Nou, where they have not won in 18 visits. But there is no doubt bumping Real out of the chase would be a major step for the Catalans.

They should feel confident if recent form between the two sides is any guide. The Copa del Rey win was Barcelona’s fourth in six games at the Bernabeu and in each of those they have scored three or more. This season alone, their aggregate total against Real reads 9-2.