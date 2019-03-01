Banyana Banyana still have a long way to go - Refiloe Jane
Coming from behind twice to force a 2-2 stalemate against Finland in their Cyprus Women's Cup opener on Wednesday proved that Banyana Banyana can compete against anyone.
However, vice captain Refiloe Jane reckons Banyana have not reached their full potential yet, urging her teammates to be more bullish against Korea DPR in their second match in Cyprus Friday (6pm SA time).
"We showed character by coming from behind twice, but we all know that there are a lot of things we must fix to be at our best. Korea DPR is another tough opponent. We need to focus and put the game against Poland behind us,'' said Jane, who notched up her 100th Banyana cap in the same match.
"Against Korea we must take our chances. The story of our lives is failing to score. We are talking about it every day. I hope that we are about to find a solution, because we are working very hard. We could have easily wrapped up the game in the first half [against Finland] but we wasted many opportunities.''
On achieving 100th cap milestone for the national team, the Canberra United attacking-midfielder revealed it's always been her dream to accomplish this feat, drawing inspiration from the likes of her veteran teammates Mpumi Nyandeni and Noko Matlou.
"I've always dreamt of reaching 100 caps, ever since I came to the national team. When players like [Mpumi] Nyandeni, [Noko[ Matlou achieved this milestone I was motivated,'' noted the 26-year-old player.
The South Africans are utilising the Cyprus competition to prepare for their maiden 2019 Fifa World Cup.