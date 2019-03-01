Banyana Banyana still have a long way to go - Refiloe Jane

Coming from behind twice to force a 2-2 stalemate against Finland in their Cyprus Women's Cup opener on Wednesday proved that Banyana Banyana can compete against anyone.

However, vice captain Refiloe Jane reckons Banyana have not reached their full potential yet, urging her teammates to be more bullish against Korea DPR in their second match in Cyprus Friday (6pm SA time).

"We showed character by coming from behind twice, but we all know that there are a lot of things we must fix to be at our best. Korea DPR is another tough opponent. We need to focus and put the game against Poland behind us,'' said Jane, who notched up her 100th Banyana cap in the same match.