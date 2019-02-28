Warriors fired up for Lions game

The top-of -the table Warriors arrived in East London on Wednesday ahead of their Momentum One Day Cup day-night clash against the Lions at Buffalo Park on Friday.

They are fresh off a win over the Dolphins in Durban.

“We were very happy with the win,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said.

“The Dolphins are a really good side, so we were happy to play some very good cricket and get over the line.

“That was pretty much as close as we can get to a perfect all-round performance.

“Our bowling unit was outstanding, and even with the delay during the chase we came back out and got home comfortably.”

The Dolphins batted first and were cruising when Protea players David Miller (68) and Andile Phehlukwayo (68) had both reached half centuries before a great fight-back saw them all out for 244.

The plaudits went to eventual man-of-the-match Sisanda Magala, who claimed 5/59, but he received good support from Lutho Sipamla, 2/45, and Anrich Nortje, 1/36.