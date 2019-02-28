Warriors fired up for Lions game
The top-of -the table Warriors arrived in East London on Wednesday ahead of their Momentum One Day Cup day-night clash against the Lions at Buffalo Park on Friday.
They are fresh off a win over the Dolphins in Durban.
“We were very happy with the win,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said.
“The Dolphins are a really good side, so we were happy to play some very good cricket and get over the line.
“That was pretty much as close as we can get to a perfect all-round performance.
“Our bowling unit was outstanding, and even with the delay during the chase we came back out and got home comfortably.”
The Dolphins batted first and were cruising when Protea players David Miller (68) and Andile Phehlukwayo (68) had both reached half centuries before a great fight-back saw them all out for 244.
The plaudits went to eventual man-of-the-match Sisanda Magala, who claimed 5/59, but he received good support from Lutho Sipamla, 2/45, and Anrich Nortje, 1/36.
The Warriors chase then got off to a decent start despite the early wicket of Matthew Breetzke (17), with them in a comfortable position of 90/1 in the 21st over when the players were called off for lightning.
When they returned the match had been reduced to 31 overs, with the Warriors still needing 62 runs and, despite opener Gihahn Cloete falling soon after the resumption for a well-played 55, Smuts (42no) and Lesiba Ngoepe (28no) took the team home with ease.
The win was the Warriors’ third in four games, with their other being a no result.
“It is great for us to be top of the log and it would be nice to stay there, but we are just aiming to look after the process, play good positive cricket, and if we do that we know the results and log finish will look after itself,” Smuts said.
“It isn’t something we really worry about because I think we showed last season that you don’t have to finish top of the log [the Warriors finished fourth] to make the final.
“So for us it’s about getting momentum and playing good cricket throughout this whole campaign.”
A tough encounter is now next up for them against the Lions, but with a good record at Buffalo Park the team should be confident.
They will have to do it without Nortje as he will have joined up with the Proteas ahead of their one-day series against Sri Lanka, while the side could receive a boost from the inclusion of Border star batsman Marco Marais, who knows the ground very well.
“They [the Lions] are a good side, they have won the four-day competition, a large group of them were part of the Mzanzi Super League winning team as well, so although things haven’t gone great for them so far in the campaign we know that we have to be at our best against them and give them the respect they deserve,” Smuts said.
“We obviously have a great record at Buffalo Park.
“We really enjoy playing there, we always get a big crowd, so hopefully we can really put in a big performance in front of our home crowd and come out on top.”