Vettel mystified by F1 test crash

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel admitted he had no idea why his Ferrari left the track and crashed into the barriers in Formula One testing on Wednesday.

The German's car was covered up and towed away after the accident which delayed the session by 45 minutes.

"We don't know," said Vettel when asked why his Ferrari came off the circuit at Turn Three at a speed of around 150mph (241km/h).

"There was a problem with the accelerator. I didn't have control of the car anymore so we are trying to understand what happened. It's not ideal.

"After the impact, there was a lot of damage that we must repair."

Vettel's accident and its subsequent investigation meant Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was unable to set a time.