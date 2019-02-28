South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk will 'probably' compete in Doha

South African Olympic 400m champion Wayde Van Niekerk said on Thursday that he will "probably" compete at the world athletics championships in Doha in September as he returns from injury.

Van Niekerk, who was injured in a touch rugby game at the end of 2017, also paid tribute to fellow South African athlete Caster Semenya and her fight against International Associations of Athletics Federations rules on testosterone levels.

"Caster's super strong. She's fighting for women to have equal rights," he said at an event hosted by his sponsor, T-Systems South Africa, as it renewed their deal for three years in Midrand, south of Pretoria.

On his hopes for Doha, Van Niekerk, a silver medallist at the 2017 world championships in London, said he was "working way too hard to not be there".