Changes for Knysna races

Online entries for the prestigious Knysna Cycle Tour 2019 race will open on Friday.

The event takes place in the scenic Garden Route town on June 22-23 as part of the annual Knysna Oyster Festival.

The tour is one of the iconic sporting events of the festival and has been running for more than 30 years.

“The main events – the MTB races, the road races and the Spur children’s fun ride will be back to thrill and challenge the thousands of participants,” tour marketing director Andrew Finn said.

“This year we’ve relooked at our routes and made some exciting changes, particularly to the longer road race for elites and experienced roadies, which is also a seeding race for the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour.

“This 104km route is much more scenic now with the inclusion of Buffalo Bay and a section of the historic Seven Passes road between Barrington and Karatara, a 3km stretch of gravel road.”

With a total ascent of 1,588m and a maximum elevation of 239m, the 104km road race route will also be more challenging than ever.

The 50km road race will follow the same route as previous years, from Knysna to Sedgefield and back along the N2.

There are also some changes to the MTB events which consist of two premier races, the 80km race for elite riders and the 50km event for experienced MTB cyclists.

There are also two family events, the 30km and 15km rides.

“This year, three of these events have been reinvigorated with changes to the routes and new challenges,” Finn said.

“The premier events will have more sections in pristine forest and more single track.

“Both these races as well as the 30km race will descend via Eastford to the Oakhill School cycle track, as to avoid the Simola Hill descent.”

The route for the 15km race, which was introduced in 2017, will remain the same. This race is for children under 16 and their families.

The third event is the children’s fun race on Sunday June 23 on the Knysna High School sports field in three age group categories: 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

All events can be entered online. Race packs should be collected in Knysna at registration on Friday June 21 for all events and on Saturday June 22 for the road and children’s race.

For more information and to enter online, visit www.knysnacycle.co.za.