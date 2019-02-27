Sharks lock Ruan Botha may have some serious individual battles to deal with on Saturday when the Stormers travel to Durban.

However‚ he said it's the team effort that'll make the difference at Kings Park.

The Stormers lineout hasn't been very efficient but the Robbie Fleck's side has line-out exponents who on their day‚ can make a serious nuisance of themselves.

The likes of Eben Etzebeth‚ JD Schickerling‚ Chris van Zyl‚ Salmaan Moerat and Pieter-Steph du Toit aren't lightweights by any stretch of the imagination.

The Sharks were not tested at line-out time in their bonus point wins against the Sunwolves and the Blues but the Stormers‚ being a South African side‚ will have sharpened up in this department.