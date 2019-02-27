Pollard says Bulls have put setback against Jaguares behind them

Bulls stand-in captain Handrè Pollard says they have put their setback against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend behind them and they are prepared to make amends in the Super Rugby derby against the Lions on Saturday.

The Bulls started their campaign with an emphatic 40-3 win over the Stormers two weeks ago at Loftus but they stumbled to a 27-12 defeat to the Jaguares last weekend.

Pollard said they were hard on themselves after that defeat.

“Absolutely‚ we are hard on ourselves when things don’t go right because we have set high standards‚” he said at Loftus on Wednesday where coach Pote Human made a few injury-enforced changes to the team to make the short trip across the Jukskei to face the Lions.

“We are a process and results-driven team and the Argentina result left us all frustrated for a couple of days.

"But we have put that behind us and we are looking forward to the match against the Lions this coming this weekend.”