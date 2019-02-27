No leadership vacuum in absence of captain Warren Whiteley - Lions

The Lions are confident they won’t be afflicted by a leadership vacuum in the absence of captain Warren Whiteley who has been sidelined for at least six weeks with a pectoral injury.

Both the Lions‚ and the Bulls whom they meet in a Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday‚ will be without their regular leaders but the hosts believe they will be able to absorb the loss of their inspirational captain.

“Each guy is a leader in his position and that makes it easy‚” forwards coach Philip Lemmer tried to put a spin on the gloom.

“When it comes to scrum‚ Malcolm (Marx) takes the leadership and its’ been like that for the last three years.

“In the line-out the number five lock controls it. That will never change. Wazza’s (Whiteley) we will miss. He brings that calmness and he’s a captain that gives solutions.

“Elton (Jantjies) will be good running the show as he always does like a general. Malcolm and Kwagga (Smith) will make a massive step up in those leadership positions. The guys know exactly what they need to do‚” said Lemmer.

Flanker Smith who put in another honest shift at Newlands concurs. “Luckily we have a lot of leaders in the team. It isn’t just up to one guy to captain.