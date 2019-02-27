Thembi Kgatlana scored a late equaliser as Banyana Banyana twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Finland in their opening match of the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday.

Banyana trailed early in the second half to Juliette Kemppi’s opener‚ before Leandra Smeda equalised from the penalty-spot.

The Fins‚ ranked number 28 in the world‚ 20 positions higher than Banyana‚ restored their lead through Adelina Engman‚ but Kgatlana netted eight minutes from time to grab a point for the South Africans.

Banyana were captained on the day by Refiloe Jane‚ who was making her 100th appearance in the national team and was handed a commemorative jersey before the fixture got under-way.

Coach Desiree Ellis had said before the tournament that she would experiment and left star players Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo on the bench.