Fred must seize his chance to shine, say Manchester United boss Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Fred could make his first appearance in over a month against Crystal Palace later on Wednesday and needs to make the most of the opportunity, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Fred became United's fifth-most expensive signing when he joined the club in June but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, making seven starts all season.

Solskjaer hinted he could start the Brazil international for just the second time since taking charge of United in December after injuries to Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic left him short of cover in midfield.

"(Fred needs to) play well when he gets the chance, keep training and keep working," Solskjaer said.

"We have had a midfield three of Herrera, (Paul) Pogba and Matic and they have played really well together.