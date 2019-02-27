SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said that with several high-profile players returning from injury he expects Bafana Bafana to be able to earn the point they need against Libya to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa meet Libya‚ probably in neighbouring Tunisia‚ on the weekend of March 22 to 24 needing a draw to reach the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt in June and July. Libya need a win.

Jordaan said that‚ with coach Stuart Baxter welcoming back a number of key performers who had missed previous qualifiers last year‚ Bafana should be able to earn a draw.

“The fortunate side for us is that most of the players who had long-term injuries are back‚” the Safa president said.