Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has said that Sfax in Tunisia is “about the best” venue the national team could have got for their huge final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in March.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) finally gave the South African Football Association (Safa) a venue for the big match on Wednesday‚ where Bafana need a draw‚ and Libya a win‚ to reach Egypt 2019.

South Africa’s last Group E qualifier will be played on the grass surface of the 25‚000-seater Stade Taieb Mhiri in Tunisia’s coastal city of Sfax.

Caf also provided a final date and time – Sunday‚ March 24 at 6pm Tunisia time.

Libya have had to play in neighbouring countries due to a Fifa ban on matches in their country‚ a result of the volatile security situation there.

Baxter said‚ with Safa having tentatively planned for Tunisia as a venue‚ that made life a margin easier for Bafana‚ even though they had held off on sending team manager Barney Kujane on a scouting mission before a definite confirmation.