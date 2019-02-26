Kingswood do well at festival

The Kingswood first team enjoyed a successful Independent Schools Cricket Festival hosted by St Alban’s College in Pretoria, where they played three games, winning two and drawing one.

Kingswood started off against Helpmekaar in a two day game at Cornwall Hill, posting 205 all out in their first innings.

Aidan Meyer (83) played superbly as he held the Kingswood innings together.

He was well supported by Adrian Wright (31) and Josh von Holdt (31 not out).

In reply, Helpemekaar made 243 for a lead of 38 runs.

Meyer (4/53) was the pick of the bowlers and he received valuable support from Mike Fourie (2/33) and Von Holdt (2/32).

Kingswood reached 93/2 in their second innings before the game ended in a draw.

They then played St Benedict’s in a 30-overs game which they won by 51 runs. Batting first, they posted 179/7, with Jack Mills (37), Meyer (37) and Cameron Lombaard (25 not out) the main contributors.

In reply, St Benedict’s were bowled out for 128 thanks to some outstanding bowling from Caleb Daniels (4/38) and Adrian Wright (3/34).

In their final game against Clifton, they dismissed their opponents for 115 thanks to some disciplined bowling and fielding.

Daniels, Fourie, Wright and Matthew Stretton all picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Kingswood batted well and reached the required total with four wickets down.

Liam O’Sullivan (26 not out) and Mihlali Jamda (22) topscored in their run chase.

● The past weekend saw many of South Africa’s most prestigious cricket-playing preparatory schools converge on Kingswood College’s campus for the 2019 Prep Schools Cricket Festival.

The regular schools who again took part were Highbury, Merchiston, The Ridge, St John’s, St Stithians, St Andrew’s Prep, Western Province Prep, Clifton and Cordwalles.

In celebration of Kingswood’s 125th anniversary, Graeme College and Ruzawi (Zimbabwe) were also invited.

Throughout the festival, every team played a declaration match, a 50-overs match and a T20 match.

The standout performance of the festival was probably the total posted by St Stithians on day two where they scored just under 400 runs, with one of their boys enjoying the rare feat of scoring 250 runs.

The Ruzawi side from Zimbabwe also endeared themselves to all their opposition teams and also all spectators with their highly disciplined and enthusiastic fielding style.

On the Saturday evening of the event, the boys and staff were treated to a formal dinner at Kingswood, where the guest speaker was former Warriors chief executive Dave Emslie.

His message, to the boys in particular, was clear and very important.

He challenged them to honour the game, its traditions and its history, and also to play cricket for the love of it.

The weekend was a great advertisement for the game of cricket in SA at youth level.

Kingswood were outstanding hosts and put on a great show for all present.

As part of the 125th celebrations, Kingswood also concurrently hosted the Independent Schools U18 Girls’ Tennis Festival.

In similar style, several top schools from around the country joined Kingswood in celebrating a special milestone.