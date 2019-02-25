Matthew Malan takes honours at Rover Motocross Club
Rover Motocross Club was a hive of activity for the first round of the TRP National Motocross as riders battled it out for points on the championship table.
In the MX1 class, Matthew Malan claimed the overall win ahead of Lloyd Vercueil in second and Triston Purdon in third place, after some nail-biting showdowns.
The pace was set by Lloyd Vercueil (Summit Racing Yamaha) in qualifying. He then continued his early morning form into race one to win by 22 seconds. Vercueil was initially pressured by Q4Fuels Husqvarna rider Matthew Malan, who on pushing to pass the Yamaha rider over shot one jump and ended up crashing.
Fortunately for Malan, he was far enough ahead of third-placed Royce Griffin (RPG Racing KTM) to survive for the second place.
Tristan Purdon fought valiantly to catch fellow Red Bull KTM team-mate Kerim Fitzgerald as the pair completed the top five in heat one. Vercueil had the pace to follow Malan for the first quarter of round two, until a slow puncture saw his back wheel collapse, forcing him to wait for race winner Malan to cross the line before he could push his Yamaha across the line for fifth.
Purdon had a much better start and race but had to fight off an improved second heat from David Goosen (Tintswalo Yamaha) for second and third respectively. The weekend’s surprise package Griffin ended in the fourth spot.
In MX2, Cameron Durow (OC KTM) claimed the overall win after a splendid day out on track claiming victory in round one and a second in round two.
Odds-on favourite Anthony Raynard had a bottom to top ride in round one after crashing in the first turn before getting up to pick off all but one rider to finish second behind Durow.
One of the only riders in both MX1 and MX2, Kerim Fitzgerald made sure the third step of the podium was his in both races while also claiming third place overall in MX2.
Durow claimed an overall win in both MX2 and high school classes and the Pepson Plastics Rider of the Day award. Anthony Raynard earned second overall while Kerim Fitzgerald finished third in the MX2 respectively.
In the high school class, Durow was followed by Camden McLellan in second and Dalton Venter in third in the overall standings.
Missing injured champion Ian Topliss, the MX3 class saw Stuart Laing (Slake Enduro KTM) took the overall win ahead of Craig Kruger (KTM PE) and Alfie Cox Motul KTM rider Brett Bircher.
In the women's MX, 50cc, 65cc and 85cc junior races there were double wins for Kayla Raaf (DForce Racing KTM), Ethan Williamson (VZ LittleBig Productions KTM),Niel van der Vyver (Q4Fuels Husqvarna) and Barend du Toit (Raceworx Ktm) while in the 85 Pro Mini class Dylan Kirk (TRP KTM) and Nate McLellan shared the honours.
The season action stays coastal and sandy as the next round takes place at Zone 7 in Cape Town on March 30.