Matthew Malan takes honours at Rover Motocross Club

Rover Motocross Club was a hive of activity for the first round of the TRP National Motocross as riders battled it out for points on the championship table.

In the MX1 class, Matthew Malan claimed the overall win ahead of Lloyd Vercueil in second and Triston Purdon in third place, after some nail-biting showdowns.

The pace was set by Lloyd Vercueil (Summit Racing Yamaha) in qualifying. He then continued his early morning form into race one to win by 22 seconds. Vercueil was initially pressured by Q4Fuels Husqvarna rider Matthew Malan, who on pushing to pass the Yamaha rider over shot one jump and ended up crashing.

Fortunately for Malan, he was far enough ahead of third-placed Royce Griffin (RPG Racing KTM) to survive for the second place.

Tristan Purdon fought valiantly to catch fellow Red Bull KTM team-mate Kerim Fitzgerald as the pair completed the top five in heat one. Vercueil had the pace to follow Malan for the first quarter of round two, until a slow puncture saw his back wheel collapse, forcing him to wait for race winner Malan to cross the line before he could push his Yamaha across the line for fifth.