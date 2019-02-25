Kings plan last big PRO14 push

"This is the last game on tour and we want to end on a high,” Davids said. “We will make sure that were are thoroughly prepared and we will go full out for a result.”

Davids has a few injury concerns to consider before he names his team to face Cardiff. Kings medical staff said lock JC Astle had an upper respiratory tract infection and had sustained a small laceration to his head during the game against Leinster.

Astle left the field to get it stitched and then returned to the action at the RDS Arena. Stephan Greeff and Ruan Lerm failed pitch side concussion tests, but passed the re-evaluation concussion tests.

The pair will now go through a gradual return to play protocol this week to determine whether they are fit to play against Cardiff.

Ulrich Beyers sustained a quadricep muscle contusion, just above the knee. Medical staff said Beyers was being managed conservatively and will go through functional tests this week to determine whether he is fit for the upcoming game.

Cardiff will have their tails up after they pulled off a stunning comeback to inflict a first home defeat on Edinburgh since April 2018 to boost their PRO14 play-off hopes.

The win moves the Welsh side into third place, which is the final Conference A play-off spot.

After the loss, Edinburgh dropped to fourth behind Benetton and Ulster in the race for a top-three finish in Conference B.