City take League Cup home again

Manchester City won the English League Cup for the second year running as they beat Chelsea 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the Wembley showdown ended 0-0 after extra time.

City had been largely frustrated throughout the 90 minutes and the extra period as Chelsea grew into the game.

But it was Pep Guardiola’s City who proved more clinical with their penalties and Raheem Sterling struck the decisive blow past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

City have now won the League Cup four times in six seasons to move to second on the all-time list with six titles, two behind Liverpool’s record eight.

In the Premier League, Liverpool moved one point clear at the top after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injuryravaged Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side climbed above City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.

Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had few chances to beat their bitter rivals despite United losing Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.

The Reds, who had just one shot on target, now have 11 league games remaining, the same number as City.

It was a missed opportunity for Liverpool, who used up their game in hand on City and lost Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino to injury.

Arsenal cruised to victory over a disjointed Southampton thanks to two first-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Emirates on Sunday, taking them back into the top four in the Premier League.

Arsenal took the lead in the sixth minute in bizarre circumstances, Lacazette neatly backheeling in a pass from Mkhitaryan while the rest of the team were still appealing for a penalty after Lucas Torreira took a tumble in the box.

The goal came seconds after Saints’ Nathan Redmond was through on goal at the other end, only to fire his shot straight at goalkeeper Bernd Leno.