Chippa on the upward track

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen believes there has been a telling improvement in the team since he took charge two months ago. The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side extended their unbeaten run to six matches after sharing the spoils with Golden Arrows 1-1 in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

