Warriors bowlers hold their nerve against Knights

Andrew Birch, Anrich Nortje and Jon-Jon Smuts all starred with the ball as the Warriors produced an outstanding display with the ball to oust the VKB Knights by 11 runs at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Friday night.

After a below-par batting display, national hopeful Nortje blew away the top order with two for 36, Smuts (2/22) dealt some key blows to the middle order and pick-of-the-bowlers Birch (3/28) blew away the tail as the hosts were shot out for 184, chasing 195.

Keegan Petersen was again the cream of the crop, not just for the Knights, but for both teams, top-scoring with a supreme 88 (144 balls, 6 fours) before he was the last man out - run out with five balls to go, trying to salvage something for his team.

It ended another disappointing game for the Central Franchise, who are now without a win after their first four games of the campaign.

They would have been smiling at halfway, though, after bundling out the Warriors for just 195 in 45.1 overs of a match reduced to 47 overs per side due to the weather.

Jacques Snyman was the main threat for the Knights after bagging a career-best four for 36 with his off-breaks.

Matthew Breetzke (39), Birch (38) and Lesiba Ngoepe (37) all reached their 30s but none of them managed to kick on. Marchant de Lange was also outstanding with two for 13.

The home side then progressed well enough as Petersen dropped anchor and the likes of Andries Gous (26) and Patrick Kruger (26) offered decent support to take them to 145 for four after 33 overs.

But after the latter was run out, they collapsed spectacularly to be bowled out in 46.1 overs.

