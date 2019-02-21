Sri Lanka took a tentative step towards creating history by producing an inspired performance with the ball on day one of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Seamers Vishwa Fernando and Kasin Rajitha each took three wickets as South Africa laboured to 222 in their fist innings.

At the close‚ Sri Lanka‚ who are looking to become the first sub-continent side to win a series in South Africa‚ had nervously progressed to 60 for three with Lahiru Thirimanne (25) and Kusan Rajitha (0) not out overnight.

Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made an impressive‚ counter-attacking 86 off only 87 balls and opener Aiden Markram added 60.

But for the remainder of the South Africa top and middle order it was another disappointing day at the office.

It must be said South Africa did fight back with the ball to remove the three Lankan batsman and will no doubt hit the ground running on day two. And as the old saying goes‚ don’t judge until both sides have batted.

However‚ the Proteas’ effort with bat will have disappointed their team management.

And this was not how the script was meant to read.

Popular opinion was that Durban was just one of instances that come around just once in a while. Where one man would play out of his socks and produce the innings of his life.

It was believed the likely scenario would see South Africa would pull themselves together in Port Elizabeth and respond with the kind of dominance that saw them clean-sweep Pakistan 3-0 earlier in the summer.

The pre-match talk from coach Ottis Gibson and skipper Faf du Plessis was that they had met as a squad and discussed making more runs in the first innings.