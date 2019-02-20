Riders primed to take on Herald Continental Cycle Tour MTB race

Riders from across the country are geared up for the first installment of The Herald Continental Cycle Tour with the mountain bike race taking place on Sunday.

Extreme women’s champion Yolande de Villiers will be back to defend the title she won a year ago, but admits the race will be a lot tougher this time around.

De Villiers, who rides for Team Altes Landhaus powered by Madmacs Kawasaki, has contested three national races this year and grabbed three winner’s medals in the process.

“I think my training has been superb. I took a bit of a break late November for about two weeks and got back into it again early December, so it’s been very good,,” she said.

“The thing with mountain biking is that the most important aspect is to protect and look after your bike. The weather can play a big role on the day as well, so one has to be wary of what it could be like on the day but I am ready for anything the race throws my way,” de Villiers said.

De Villiers said she would be going out to do her best in the hope that she can retain the title, but also to try and improve on her time from last year.

“It is going to be a very strong field of women. With the likes of Anriette Schoeman and Siska van der Bijl, it will not be easy but I am going out there and will do my best to make sure I can achieve what I set out to do,” she added.