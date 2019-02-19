Walmer Bowling Club looks to future of the sport
100 years and counting
A member for eight years, and president for the past two years, Haskings said the club was established in February 1919, shortly after the end of World War 1.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.